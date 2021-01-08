XV Conference on Caribbean Studies (Havana, Cuba)

The XV International Conference on Caribbean Studies, hosted by the Norman Girvan Caribbean Studies Program at the University of Havana, will have as its main theme “The Caribbean and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The conference will take place on December 8-10, 2021. The deadline for submission of proposals is October 22, 2021.

Description: Since its creation in 2004, the “Norman Girvan” Program of Caribbean Studies [Cátedra de Estudios del Caribe Norman Girvan] at the University of Havana has made a special effort to organize an annual International Conference dedicated to bringing together Caribbean scholars to research and debate our region, to advance in an interpretation of our realities beyond external schemes that alienate and separate us. In this spirit, we announce that the XV International Conference on Caribbean Studies will meet from December 8 to 10, 2021 and will be dedicated to the analysis and debate on the impacts of COVID-19 in the Caribbean.

From this perspective, the Conference will prioritize discussions on the effects and responses of Caribbean countries and territories to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how this disease affects societies, economies, public and social policies, culture, environment and development possibilities in the region. The Caribbean is highly vulnerable to external shocks such as sudden changes in international prices and financial markets, meteorological events and climate change, and transnational movements of goods, people and biota. From the recognition of these vulnerabilities, we will promote discussions on regional possibilities for building resilience in the face of the impacts of COVID-19 and other obstacles that hold back the development of our countries and the region as a whole.

Likewise, presentations that address the geopolitical and socioeconomic scenarios in the Caribbean and the hemisphere for the coming years will be favored, as well as proposals on policies to be considered in favor of expanding and deepening Cuba’s ties with the rest of the Caribbean.

To participate in the Conference, proposals for complete panels or individual presentations must be submitted electronically to milamartinezreinosa@gmail.com and antonio_fromero@yahoo.com.

Proposals are accepted in Spanish and English.

The message must indicate in the Subject / Subject of the message: Participation proposal XV INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE OF CARIBBEAN STUDIES [Propuesta de participación XV CONFERENCIA INTERNACIONAL DE ESTUDIOS CARIBEÑOS]

Deadline for submission of proposals: October 22, 2021

Proposal acceptance notification date: November 8, 2021

Rules for submitting proposals:

A. Proposals for panels:

Panel title

Panel organizer name

Abstract (ABSTRACT) of the panel with a maximum length of 300 words (NOTE: Do not send the abstracts of each panel presentation)

Name of the panelists (indicate the institution to which they belong)

Basic information of EACH panelist: (a) Discipline in which they work; (b) short curriculum of a maximum length of 5 lines.

Title of ALL the panel presentations

Discussant name (in case a discussant is included)

Contact details of the panel organizer (postal address, telephone, email)

B. Proposals for individual papers:

Title of the presentation

Abstract (ABSTRACT) of the presentation with a maximum length of 250 words

Basic information of the panelist: a) Discipline in which he works; (b) short curriculum of a maximum length of 5 lines.

Contact details of the panelist (postal address, telephone, email)

Contact information: To send or deliver proposals, as well as to request information, please contact the coordinators of the Conference: Antonio Romero Gómez (antonio_fromero@yahoo.com) and Milagros Martínez Reinosa (milamartinezreinosa@gmail.com).