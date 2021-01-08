Exhibition: “Medicine and Memory” (NAGB)

The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) is now open. All artworks featuring Bahamian muralists and public art are available for the viewing public. On Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 the NAGB will launch the physical component of the permanent exhibition, “Medicine and Memory” curated by Natalie Willis.

“Medicine & Memory: Public Health in The Bahamas”: This unique project will take a look at our histories and practices around public health in The Bahamas examined through the stunning artworks of Bahamian artists, such as John Beadle, Melissa Alcena, Margot Bethel, Jacob Frank Coonley, Tyrone Ferguson, Tamika Galanis, Peggy Hering, Leanne Russell, Netica “Nettie” Symonette, Maxwell Taylor and many more.

“Medicine and Memory” begins to unpack complex and hybrid practices around healing and medicine—of both the pharmaceutical and bush variety—and examines the massive shifts in the health and wealth of the land and its peoples over time. In the current moment—it should be noted, we are not facing our first pandemic—the significance of how to heal, maintain and protect the body is more important than ever – and history shows our ability to adapt, survive, and thrive through it all. This exhibition ties in beautifully with the concurrent exhibition naturesPULSE in the Art Park, where visitors can also take a FREE self-guided tour of the native plant species and learn about their health benefits.

The NAGB is open Tuesdays – Saturdays between 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or Sundays between 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

