Dominican Today reports on Dominican exports to China:

According to an announcement from the General Administration of Customs of China, the Asian giant granted import permits for ten new fruits in 2020, representing a slight decrease compared to the previous year.

Approved fruits include Argentine and Chilean citrus, Brazilian melons, Cambodian mangoes, Dominican avocados, Indonesian dragon fruit, US avocados, blueberries and nectarines, and blueberries from Zambia. However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, both the approval rate for new fruit imports and the number of fruit imports overall have been declining.

According to China Customs data, imports of fresh fruits, dried fruits, and nuts between January and October 2020 totaled 5.51 million metric tons, a year-on-year decrease of 10.5%.

For original article, see https://dominicantoday.com/dr/economy/2021/01/06/dominican-avocados-among-the-new-10-fruits-authorized-to-enter-china/