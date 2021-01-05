Trinidadian authors win Costa Book Awards

Trinidad authors Monique Roffey and Ingrid Persaud won Costa Book Awards for their novels The Mermaid of Black Conch: A Love Story and Love After Love, respectively. Adam Sherwin (inews) reports:

Trinidad celebrated a triumph at the Costa Book Awards with authors born on the Caribbean island winning in the Novel categories. Writer, artist and academic Ingrid Persaud won the Costa First Novel Award for Love After Love.

‘Dark love story’

The judges said the story of Trinidadian Betty Ramdin, written in Trinidadian prose, was “teeming with life” and “full of unforgettable characters.”

Monique Roffey won the Novel Award for her seventh book, The Mermaid of Black Conch: A Love Story. The dark love story, between a fisherman and a mermaid torn from the sea, is based on a legend shared by indigenous Caribbean people. The judges called the novel “a story of rare imagination” and “a glorious myth.”

Based in the UK, Persaud and Roffey explore themes of colonialism in their work. [. . .]

Roffey is also a co-founder of Writers Rebel, a working group of writers inside Extinction Rebellion. In her award-winning story, Aycayia, a beautiful young woman living on the Caribbean island of Black Conch, is cursed by jealous wives to live as a mermaid. [. . .]

For full article, see https://inews.co.uk/culture/books/costa-book-awards-trinidad-authors-monique-roffey-ingrid-persaud-win-816558

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s