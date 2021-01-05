RWL announces Winners of the Caribbean Readers’ Awards 2020

Rebel Women Lit (RWL) recently announced the Winners of the Caribbean Readers’ Awards 2020. Our warmest congratulations to all the winners (listed below).

As RWL explains, The Caribbean Readers’ Award recognizes outstanding works in Caribbean Literature. The prize is given to one fiction novel, YA novel, middle grade/tween novel, nonfiction works, short stories, and translated literature. RWL also recognized individuals who embody the spirit of Rebel Women Lit and have made recognizable contributions in their field and in the Caribbean Literature community. The selected awardees are highlighted as Rebel Women Lit Critics and Honorees.

For full list of winners, shortlists in each category, and additional information, go to Rebel Women Lit. See partial list of winners:

Best Novel (Adult) Tea by the Sea by Donna Hemans

Best Young Adult Novel: Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

Best Middle Grade/Tween Novel: When Life Gives You Mangoes by Kereen GettenTranslated Works: The Sea Needs No Ornament / El Mar No Necesita Ornamento edited by Loretta Collins Klobah & Maria Grau Perejoan

Poetry: New Voices: Selected by Lorna Goodison, Poet Laureate of Jamaica, 2017-2020

Best Non-Fiction (Book): Wicked Flesh: Black Women, Intimacy, and Freedom in the Atlantic World by Jessica Marie Johnson

Non-Fiction (Individual Pieces): “Cross Words in Lockdown: #WhatIAmDoingWithMyTime” by Olive Senior

Short Story (Collection) Stick No Bills by Elizabeth Walcott-Hackshaw

Short Story (Individual Pieces): “A Bright Future for Tomorrow” by Andre J P Warner

