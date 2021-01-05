New Issue: Small Axe 63

Small Axe 63 (November 2020) is now available. [Cover art by Robert Charlotte (“Sous influence,” 2016).]

Small Axe 63 showcases essays by Corine Labridy-Stofle, Lucy Swanson, Carlos Garrido Castellano and Magdalena Lopez. Following Small Axe’s 2019 symposium of the same name, this issue’s special section, “The Jamaican 1950s,” is guest-edited by Deborah A. Thomas and features essays by Tracy Robinson, Matthew Chin, Tao Leigh Goffe, Keisha Lindsay, O’Neil Lawrence, Ronald Cummings and Donette Francis. Martinican photographer and cover artist Robert Charlotte presents his series “Sous influence” for our visual essay. sx63 then closes with a book discussion of Moving Against the System: The 1968 Congress of Black Writers and the Making of Global Consciousness, edited by David Austin.