Top 40 Caribbean blogs and news websites to follow in 2020

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Feedspot has compiled a list of the forty leading Caribbean blogs and news websites to follow in 2020 (last updated on 27 December 2020)—and we are number six!!! Our congratulations to Caribbean Beat Magazine, which, unsurprisingly, is number one on the list. Here are the first ten on the list. See Feedspot for more more information on each blog.

Caribbean Beat Magazine About Blog: The diaspora’s leading magazine about the people, places, culture, and lifestyle of the true Caribbean. It is the inflight magazine of Caribbean Airlines. It gets behind the familiar stereotypes to showcase the region’s rich music, art, dance, books, sport, fashion, design, festivals, history, and environment. Frequency: 13 posts / month.

CaribbeanCricket.com About Blog: The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket. Frequency: 4 posts / day.

CoolestCarib | Caribbean Travel Info Blog About Blog: CoolestCarib.Com is the Coolest Caribbean Island Directory that serves as an introduction to selected Caribbean Islands, presenting their services, attractions, fun facts, tips, photos and videos. CoolestCarib.Com is Passionately Caribbean! Frequency: 16 posts / year.

Immaculate Bites About Blog: Welcome to Immaculate bites, your one-stop place for Tropical Recipes. Browse hundreds of tropical recipes that are both delicious and easy to make. Make delicious Afro-Caribbean Recipes in minutes with pantry stable ingredients. Frequency: 2 posts / day.

Caribbean Climate About Blog: The Caribbean’s premier climate change focused blog Frequency: 4 posts / week.

Repeating Islands About Blog: News and commentary on Caribbean culture, literature, and the arts. Frequency: 12 posts / day.

Birds Caribbean About Blog: BirdsCaribbean is a vibrant network of members and partners committed to conserving the birds of the Caribbean and their habitats. The mission is to raise awareness, promote sound science, and empower local partners to build a region where people appreciate, conserve and benefit from thriving bird populations and ecosystems. Frequency: 2 posts / week.

Silicon Caribe About Blog: Silicon Caribe helps executives, entrepreneurs, creatives and investors doing business in the Caribbean and Diaspora to get information and actionable insights to stay ahead of the fast-moving trends, opportunities, people and businesses driving the rise of Digital Caribbean. Frequency: 1 post / day.

La Concha Weddings About Blog: La Concha is a modern luxury resort offering Latino chic hospitality, sophisticated accommodations and ultra-modern wedding facilities. Read the blog! Frequency: 1 post / month.

Caribbean Trade Law and Development About Blog: Trade law, development and policy through a Caribbean lens. Frequency: 1 post / week. [. . .]

For full article, see https://blog.feedspot.com/caribbean_blogs/