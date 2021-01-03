Letter of the Year for 2021: Olokun, sign of the fierce ocean

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] OnCuba shares information on the Letter of the Year for 2021 [Letra del Año 2021].

The ceremony for its announcement took place at dawn this January 1 at the headquarters of the Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba, located in Havana’s Prado Promenade.

Olokun, one of the most respected and mysterious deities of the Yoruba pantheon, will be the ruling figure of 2021 while the accompanying orisha is Ochún, according to the traditional and increasingly well-known Letter of the Year.

According to the prediction, for the coming twelve months, the prophetic prayer will be “A good health on earth that Orunla provides,” while some of the sayings under this sign are “He who laughs last laughs better” [best] and “Sometimes what you don’t like is what you have to do.”

The ruling sign will be Ika fun and its two witnesses correspond to Odi leke and Irete ogbe. Also, this year’s flag is blue with yellow trim.

Among the forecasts, it emphasizes that there will be an increase in contagious, gastrointestinal and nervous system diseases.

It also emphasizes events of social interest such as “increased contempt for authority,” “breaches of agreements” or “increased loss of human life as a result of illegal immigration.”

