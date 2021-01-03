“Ecosocialismo: Envisioning Latin America’s Green New Deal” is a virtual event hosted by NACLA. It is the first in a special three-part series of online events on some of the most pressing issues facing the region, while also celebrating NACLA‘s 50-year history of promoting hemispheric solidarity and critical analysis. The event takes place on February 4, 2021, 7:00-9:00pm. [A Zoom meeting link will provided prior to the event.]

About the Event: A radical Green New Deal for the Americas calls for thinking beyond U.S. borders. This event brings together scholars and activists from across the Americas to dig into the underlying idea of a Green New Deal—injecting massive public investment into a rapid, democratic green transition—and to share lessons, insights, and proposals from their research and organizing experiences. Their conversation will tackle pressing questions around mobilizing investment in support of climate justice and the underlying principles of a Green New Deal.

About the Moderators:

Thea Riofrancos is an assistant professor of political science at Providence College, an Andrew Carnegie Fellow (2020-2022), and a Radcliffe Institute Fellow (2020-2021). She is the author of Resource Radicals: From Petro-Nationalism to Post-Extractivism in Ecuador (Duke University Press, 2020) and the co-author of A Planet to Win: Why We Need a Green New Deal (Verso Books, 2019). Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Boston Review, The Baffler, n+1, Dissent, Jacobin, among others. She is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and serves on the steering committee of the organization’s Ecosocialist Working Group.

Daniel Aldana-Cohen is Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Pennsylvania, where he directs the Socio-Spatial Climate Collaborative, or (SC)2. He is co-author of A Planet to Win: Why We Need A Green New Deal. His research and writing on climate politics in Brazil and the United States have appeared in Nature, The International Journal of Urban and Regional Research, Public Culture, The Guardian, The Nation, Jacobin, and Dissent.

About the Speakers:

Ruth Santiago is an environmental and community lawyer who lives and works in Salinas, Puerto Rico. She is the recipient of the Sierra Club’s 2018 Robert Bullard Environmental Justice Award. Santiago serves on the EarthJustice Board of Trustees and co-authored “¡Ustedes tienen que limpiar las cenizas e irse de Puerto Rico para siempre!”: la lucha por la justicia ambiental, climática y energéntica como trasfondo del verano de Revolución Boricua 2019 (Editoria Educación Emergente, 2020).

Sabrina Fernandes is an ecosocialist based in Brazil. She is the lead editor for Jacobin Brasil, a postdoctoral fellow at the International Research Group on Authoritarianism and Counter-Strategies of the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung and the University of Brasilia, and she runs the radical left YouTube channel Tese Onze.

Shalanda Baker is a Professor of Law, Public Policy, and Urban Affairs at Northeastern University, where she teaches courses on energy and the environment. She co-founded and co-directs the Initiative for Energy Justice. She is a 2017-17 Fullbright-García Robles Scholar.

For more information, see https://nacla.org/event/feb-4-ecosocialismo-envisioning-latin-america%E2%80%99s-green-new-deal-virtual-event