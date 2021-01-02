The Atlantic Daily’s New Year’s Eve Playlist

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] In “The Atlantic Daily: Our New Year’s Eve Playlist,” Caroline Mimbs Nyce (The Atlantic) writes, “Crowds are a no-no this New Year’s Eve, but there are no restrictions on dancing by yourself. To help you say good riddance to 2020 in style, I asked three writers who cover music—Spencer Kornhaber, Hannah Giorgis, and James Parker—to put together a playlist worthy of your evening. Follow along on our Spotify.”

From this New Year’s Eve playlist, here are four songs by artists with roots in the Caribbean:



Augustus Pablo – “King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown” (1976), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztq7-kkygZk



Bad Bunny – “La difícil” (YHLQMDLG, 2020), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEYUoBgYKzw



Protoje – “Strange Happenings” (In Search of Lost Time, 2020), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTS3Ov5KbdQ



Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty – “¡Aquí yo mando!” (2020), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQqJeIyyQBs

For the full list, see https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2020/12/20-songs-to-say-good-riddance-to-2020-with/617518

[Image above (still shot from a gif) by Charlie Maignan.]