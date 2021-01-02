Forthcoming: “Miss Pat—My Reggae Music Journey”

According to Amazon.com, Miss Pat—My Reggae Music Journey: From Mento, Ska, Rocksteady, Reggae to Dancehall (produced by the Vincent & Patricia Foundation) has not yet been released, but is now available for pre-ordering. [For more on this book, read commentary by Caroline Cooper in our previous post Mrs Chin breaks records in VP’s shop.]

Description: VP Records co-founder, and one of the reigning matriarchs of Reggae music, Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin, continues to lead the largest independent label and distributor of Caribbean music. Her energetic and engaging autobiography covers her family history, her relationship with her late husband Vincent Chin—and to Jamaica overall—her arrival in New York City in the late 70s, and of course her crucial role in the founding of VP Records. The book is packed with fantastic archival images spanning the emergence of Jamaican music as a cultural force in the 1950s up until today, bringing Miss Pat’s revelatory memoir to life. Perspectives from business people, politicians, and musicians including Chris Blackwell (founder of Island Records), Edward Seaga (Former prime minister of Jamaica), singer Marcia Griffiths, and Lee “Scratch” Perry further light up the amazing story of Miss Pat’s life and experiences.

For more information, see https://www.amazon.com/Miss-Pat-Reggae-Music-Journey/dp/0578657252