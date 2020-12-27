Exhibition: Carolina Caycedo “From the Bottom of the River”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] The Museum of Contemporary Art-Chicago presents “Carolina Caycedo: From the Bottom of the River.” “From the Bottom of the River,” by US-based Colombian artist Carolina Caycedo, is on view until September 12, 2021. This exhibition organized by curator Carla Acevedo-Yates and curatorial assistant Iris Colburn. MCA Chicago is located at 220 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois.

FROM THE BOTTOM OF THE RIVER: Through her studio practice and fieldwork with riverside communities impacted by large-scale infrastructure projects, Carolina Caycedo (Colombian, b. 1978; lives and works in Los Angeles) makes work that addresses humanity’s relationship with nature. Working on the front lines of social and environmental justice, she gathers materials, experiences, objects, and feelings to make her multidisciplinary work.

Carolina Caycedo: From the Bottom of the River surveys the last ten years of Caycedo’s artistic practice and prominently features Be Dammed (2012–), an ongoing multimedia project that examines the impact of hydroelectric dams and other major infrastructure projects on communities and the environment. It also features Caycedo’s powerful Cosmotarrayas, a series of net sculptures produced through fieldwork in rural areas of Colombia, Brazil, and other countries where the privatization of waterways has irrevocably altered the ability of local communities to live and work. The exhibition encompasses video, drawing, sculpture, and photography and reflects the importance of process and participation in Caycedo’s work.

Informed by Indigenous philosophies, Caycedo’s work challenges us to understand nature not as a resource to be exploited, but as a living and spiritual entity that unites people beyond borders. Her innovative approach integrates her art-making practice in the studio with actions in communities affected by mining, damming, and other resource extraction projects by corporations and governments. Caycedo’s work invites viewers to consider the unsustainable pace of growth under capitalism—and how we might bolster resistance, solidarity, and cultural and environmental biodiversity.

The exhibition is organized by Carla Acevedo-Yates, Marilyn and Larry Fields Curator, with Iris Colburn, Curatorial Assistant. It is presented in the Bergman Family Gallery on the museum’s second floor.

[Shown above: Carolina Caycedo, Still from Apariciones / Apparitions, 2018. Single-channel HD video, color and sound. 9:11 min. With: Marina Magalhaes (Choreography), Isis Avalos, Samad Guerra, Celeste Tavares, Bianca Medina, Jose Aviles, and Natali Miciche. Commissioned by The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, and the Vincent Price Art Museum.]

For more on the exhibition, see https://mcachicago.org/Exhibitions/2020/Carolina-Caycedo



For more about the artist, visit http://carolinacaycedo.com