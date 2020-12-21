NAOMIE PIETER WINS “OPZIJ” TOP 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN 2020 – CULTURE

A post by peter Jordens.

Naomie Pieter (30), choreographer and activist (Kick Out Zwarte Piet, Black Lives Matter Netherlands, Black Queer & Trans Resistance NL), is the winner of the Opzij Top 100 Most Influential Women 2020 in the culture category. Pieter is of Curaçaoan heritage.

The Opzij Top 100 Most Influential Women is compiled annually by the Dutch feminist monthly magazine Opzij to underline and help increase the social impact of women in the Netherlands. There are ten categories, including sports, business, education and science, media, and culture.

A statement on Opzij’s website https://www.opzij.nl/2020/12/14/winnaar-categorie-cultuur-top-100-meest-invloedrijke-vrouwen-2020-naomi-pieter says: “Performance artist, queer, but above all activist, Naomie Pieter has championed the cause of the black community in the Netherlands for many years. She is a co-founder of Black Queer & Trans Resistance NL, which works for the rights of black queers and transgender people and is deeply involved in the organization of the Black Lives Matter protests that are taking place across the country. She is also one of the spokespersons of Kick Out Zwarte Piet and organizes events for the LGBTQ+ community under the name Pon di Pride. Naomie organized the first Black LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in Amsterdam on July 25, 2020.”

Here are two more profiles of Naomie Pieter:

“Naomie Pieter is a queer and anti-racist activist whose work centers on making space for the intersections of those communities. She is the founder of Daughters of Ivory and co-founder of Black Queer & Trans Resistance NL, as well as the initiator of Pride of Color Amsterdam, the first committee within Amsterdam Pride that focuses on the inclusion and empowerment of bi-cultural LGBTQ+. She also organizes Pon De Pride, a party in Melkweg [a popular cultural center in Amsterdam] that offers a safe space for black and other LHBTQ+ people of color to enjoy dancehall music. Naomie is currently setting up a Black Queer Archive to make visible stories that are missing in narratives of the history of the Netherlands.” https://tedxalkmaar.nl/speakers/naomie-pieter

“Naomie Pieter is an Afro-Caribbean Dutch performance artist, organizer, public speaker and choreographer. She is co-founder of Black Queer & Trans Resistance NL, Black Queer Archives and the Amsterdam Pride of Color. Through her artwork, Pieter explores the black female body, Afro spirituality, activism and modern emancipation. Pieter advocates for fun activism within the BIPOC LGBTQIAP+ community, through her queer dancehall party Pon Di Pride.” In 2019, Naomie Pieter was also active in Curaçao, protesting against Zwarte Piet there.

https://www.lilithmag.nl/blog/2019/11/10/waarom-kozp-nu-ook-actie-op-curacao-voert

Her Instagram page is https://www.instagram.com/naomiepieter.

Translations and editing by Peter Jordens.

[Photo from https://tedxalkmaar.nl/speakers/naomie-pieter.]