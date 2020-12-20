New Issue: Minorit’Art n˚4

Issue #4 of Minorit’Art: Revue de recherches décoloniales is now available to download. This issue, dedicated to the late Alanna Lockward, is organized around the theme “Où sont les nouveaux exotismes de l’art contemporain?” [Where are the new exoticisms of contemporary art?].

Contributors include Walter Mignolo, Eddy Firmin, Fatoumata Sakho, Christelle Bernard-Lozère, Minakshi Carien Pro, Iris Amizlev, Henri Tauliaut, Martin Vander Elst, and Jocelyn Valton.

To access, go to http://minoritart.org/index.php/acces-aux-revues/