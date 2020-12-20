Forthcoming: “Dreams of Archives Unfolded”

Dreams of Archives Unfolded: Absence and Caribbean Life Writing (Bucknell University Press) by Jocelyn Fenton Stitt is forthcoming in June 2021. Françoise Lionnet (author of Writing Women and Critical Dialogues: Subjectivity, Gender, and Irony) describes: “Introducing an innovative theoretical framing of long-standing critical debates about history, biography, archive, and belonging, this lucid study of Caribbean women’s life-writing points to their remarkable contributions to new modes of knowledge production about the past and its aporias. Stitt’s analyses of the writers’ imaginative formal strategies are a timely and valuable intervention in Caribbean and Gender Studies.”

Description: The first book on pan-Caribbean life writing, Dreams of Archives Unfolded reveals the innovative formal practices used to write about historical absences within contemporary personal narratives. Although the premier genres of writing postcoloniality in the Caribbean have been understood to be fiction and poetry, established figures such as Erna Brodber, Maryse Condé, Lorna Goodison, Edwidge Danticat, Saidiya Hartmann, Ruth Behar, and Dionne Brand and emerging writers such as Yvonne Shorter Brown, and Gaiutra Bahadur use life writing to question the relationship between the past and the present. Stitt theorizes that the remarkable flowering of life writing by Caribbean women since 2000 is not an imitation of the “memoir boom” in North America and Europe; instead, it marks a different use of the genre born out of encountering gendered absences in archives and ancestral memory that cannot be filled with more research. Dreams of Archives makes a significant contribution to studies of Caribbean literature by demonstrating that women’s autobiographical narratives published in the past twenty years are feminist epistemological projects that rework Caribbean studies’ longstanding commitment to creating counter-archives.

JOCELYN FENTON STITT is the director of faculty research development at the Institute for Research on Women and Gender at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

For more information, see https://www.rutgersuniversitypress.org/bucknell/dreams-of-archives-unfolded/9781978806542