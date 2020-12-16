Non-stop flights between the UK and Aruba

Aruba Today reports that as of today—December 16, 2020—non-stop flights are available between the United Kingdom and Aruba.

Aruba Tourism Authority (A.T.A) together with the Aruba Airport Authority (A.A.A) is continuously working on amplifying the itinerary to Aruba. This is extremely important especially during this time of crisis. Recently, they have been working on the opportunity of getting flights directly from the United Kingdom after the country announced that their inhabitants could travel again. These efforts lead to the introduction of TUI airline flights from the UK starting with a weekly non-stop flight from Gatwick England to Aruba as per December 16th, 2020 up till October 31st, 2021. The flights have a projection of 70% of occupancy which is around 8.400 passengers for Aruba for the mentioned period.

A.T.A is monitoring the tourism markets daily and adjusting its way of doing business to ensure that Aruba is being taken under consideration by travelers. Visitors are very focused on the safety of the destination they are travelling to and also all the requirements necessary demanded by the destination. The UK market is not new to Aruba, from 2015 to 2019 a total of 71.360 visitors entered Aruba through this destination.

With the recent reopening of the borders with Latin America, the direct flights from the UK and with the Netherlands (they changed Aruba’s code to yellow), Aruba’s tourism is flourishing bit by bit. The US market which is the biggest tourism market for Aruba is going through some challenges, leading to flights being cancelled or cancellations by repeated guests that prefer not to travel during these times due to the pandemic. This is being monitored daily by A.T.A.

