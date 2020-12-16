Lauren Jauregui & Rauw Alejandro in ‘Lento’ Remix

In “Lauren Jauregui Links up With Rauw Alejandro for Alluring ‘Lento’ Remix Video,” Lucas Villa (Remezcla) highlights the recently-dropped “Lento” remix and the talents of Cuban-American singer Lauren Jauregui and Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro.

[. . .] With the help of Puerto Rican hitmaker Marco “Tainy” Masís, Jauregui entered the Latin music world with the release of “Lento” back in March. The music video for the original version of the song has amassed over 14 million views on YouTube.

Though the remix was a surprise release today, Jauregui actually previewed it last month in her commercial for the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. The remix of “Lento” maintains the hypnotic reggaetón beats courtesy of Tainy. Next to Jauregui’s captivating performance, Rauw seamlessly finds his footing alongside her. With his slick vocals, he comes through with an enchanting moment of his own. Jauregui and Alejandro are a dream team on the alluring collaboration.

Before “Lento,” Jauregui worked with Tainy on his song “Nada” featuring Spanish rapper C. Tangana; it was featured on Tainy’s The Kids That Grew Up on Reggaeton mixtape that he released alongside his creative collective group NEON16.

This year was a major for Rauw Alejandro. He was nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards. In November, Rauw also released his debut album Afrodisíaco. The album featured collaborations with J Balvin on “De Cora <3″, Rosalía on “Dile a Él,” and reggaetón OGs Randy and Arcángel on a remake of the classic “Soy Una Gárgola.”

Listen to “Lento” here:

For original article, see https://remezcla.com/music/lauren-jauregui-links-rauw-alejandro-lento-remix/