Jodie Turner-Smith as Queen Anne Boleyn

Voice Online reports that Jodie Turner-Smith, a British actress of Jamaican heritage, has been cast in the role of Queen Anne Boleyn for an upcoming drama series.

The new role comes five months after The Queen & Slim star welcomed her daughter, Janie, into the world.

Portraying Anne Boleyn, the second wife of English King Henry VIII, who was beheaded in 1536, producers have said the production “challenges all the conventions of who we think Anne Boleyn was and shines a feminist light on her story.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have the magnetic Jodie Turner-Smith on board to encapsulate Anne’s determination to be an equal among men and to pave a path for her daughter.

“We feel that history has side-lined the voice of this ambitious Queen in favour of the men who brought her down, and that Lynsey Miller’s beautiful, intimate vision will put Anne’s gaze at the heart of the piece.”

The series was commissioned by Ben Frow, ViacomCBS’s director of programs in the UK.

Having teased the project at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August, Frow enthused: ““This project re-frames her story as a propulsive psychological thriller, told from a new perspective, with top talent like Jodie Turner-Smith attached. It was simply too irresistible to say no to.”

On taking on the role of the Tudor queen, Turner-Smith who has been photographed in Yorkshire dressed in period clothing, is reported to have said: “I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen.

“Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination.

“In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today.

“I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman.”

