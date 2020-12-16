Jamaica to stage first 2021 virtual Musicfest

Vinette K. Pryce reports for Caribbean Life News:

Jamaica is acclaimed for blazing trails in transforming cultural norms. Reputed for transcending obstacles despite challenges, the Caribbean nation could well be typified for being the island acclaimed for “making lemonade out of lemons.” Boasting a long list of pioneering accomplishments related to fads and trends the world has embraced Jamaica has been credited with revolutionizing industries representing culinary, sports, tourism, fashion, dance, language and music.

Next month the first English-language, Caribbean nation to attain independence from Britain will host the first virtual interactive music festival of 2021. And while the assumption might suggest the music of choice will be the genre birthe there, the spotlight will focus on jazz not reggae.

In order to replicate some of the successes of the 1990s, promoters are aiming to revisit the era of the Air Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival, which booked planeloads to the island during the slowest tourism season.

According to the new promoters, the slogan for the rebranded presentation promises nostalgically “The Magic Is Back.”

Florida-based resident Adrian Allen of Steady Media Group is the brainchild behind the renewal. He acquired a license to stage the comeback concerts despite the fact this will be a third opportunity at establishing the jazz genre as an attraction since the airline abandoned the festival to rename it the Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival. Allen has partnered with local veteran marketer Marcia McDonnough of Touchstone Productions to return the attraction for a three-night kickoff from Jan. 28-30.

With little else on the musical calendar during that period, they are convinced Jamaica and jazz could provide the escape tourists might crave during the winter freeze.

[. . .] Although the jazz fest has been off the radar for four years, both agree that “the most difficult part is that we have to bring back a festival which has not been held for a number of years.”

He told the Jamaica Observer that prior to the performance dates numerous strategies will be implemented to invite audience participation.

The target is that 100,000 viewers will log onto the three-day music fest.

One of the features will include the selection of six new Jamaican bands. Young musicians are now being solicited to submit videos which the public will vote the best of six. On the first night, those performances along with vintage footage from past staging of the festivals will be interspersed to highlight the four hours. [. . .]

He said ‘Bringing Back The Magic’ will reimagine the nostalgia of “the music, the passion and the one-of-a-kind- experiences that our fans have become accustomed to – sharing the beauty, the culture and the vibe of Jamaica with the world.’ [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.caribbeanlifenews.com/jamaica-to-stage-first-2021-virtual-musicfest/

[Shown above: Tessanne Chin, Marvin Bartley Studios Ltd.]