Buju Banton Wins Best Reggae Act at 2020 MOBO Awards

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) reports that international reggae icon, Buju Banton won Best Reggae Act at this year’s annual MOBO Awards for his long-awaited album, “Upside Down 2020,” his first full-length studio album in a decade.

The album was released this summer on June 26 and it has also been nominated for a Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

The MOBO Awards is described as UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture. The awards ceremony took place virtually on December 9th after a two-year hiatus. This was Buju’s first win and third nomination. The other nominees were Protoje, Koffee, Popcaan and Lila Ike.

On winning the award, Buju Banton said “I thank the MOBO Awards committee, but most of all I thank everyone who has supported me and continues to support me. Let’s continue to allow music to do its job as the great healer, teacher, comforter and, above all, the restorative force that propels human beings to higher heights.”

His manager Joseph ‘Budafuco’ Louis continues “It’s an honor to be on this journey with Buju Banton and sharing this moment of recognition for his exceptional contribution to Reggae music this year. We thank you.”

Buju Banton had returned to the worldwide stage with his Long Walk to Freedom Tour in March 2019. The first concert in Kingston was one of the biggest music events in Jamaica’s history.

He later announced that he had signed to American music label, Roc Nation and released a slew of singles, including “Steppa” and “Trust” leading up to his 2020 album.

Before “Upside Down 2020″, Banton’s last studio album, Before the Dawn, was released in 2010.

