Singer Payge Turner eliminated from “The Voice”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Paula Lindo (Newsday) reports on Trinidadian-born Paige “Payge Turner” Roopchan participation in the singing competition show The Voice.

IN what was a shocking and unexpected turn of events for many viewers, Trinidadian singer Paige “Payge Turner” Roopchan did not advance past the first round of live voting in US network NBC’s competition show The Voice.

Monday’s show saw the top 17 performers, four from each judge’s team with one additional person on judge Blake Shelton’s team, competing against each other for the top nine spots. Voters in the US had the opportunity to vote for artists from each team overnight.

On Tuesday’s show, the person from each team with the most votes was automatically saved, with the judges then saving another singer. Finally, the artists from each team with the next highest overnight votes competed in the wild card instant save for the final spot in the top nine.

Before the results were announced, Turner said being on the show had helped her with her artistry.

“One of the biggest things I can take from this show is that I really feel I have stepped into, especially with Gwen as my coach, is honestly my artistry, and you really brought out such a beautiful way for me to approach each and every song, and I’ve learned so much from you.”

The overnight votes saved the youngest member of judge Gwen Stefani’s team, 15-year-old Carter Rubin. In choosing which artist to save, Stefani said the experience had been incredible for her. She commented on each singer. [. . .]

“Payge, you’re my homie, I feel so excited for you, because I know that after this show – I saw you grow as well, this is just a moment in your career – so there’s so much to come. [. . .]”

Turner’s mother, contralto performer Jacqueline Johnson, said on Facebook that she was proud of Turner and knew her journey would continue. [. . .]

