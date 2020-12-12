Play “Wachten op mijn papa” [Waiting for My Dad] A Success in Curaçao

A post by Peter Jordens:

As reported earlier in Wachten op mijn papa [Waiting for my dad, Wachten op mijn papa, a performance play about growing up without a father figure, was to premiere in Curaçao on March 21, 2020. However, the Curaçao tour had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Curaçao tour finally took place in the first week of December 2020. One of the places where the play was staged was Albert Schweitzer HAVO/VWO, the high school which Richailine Elisa attended before she moved to the Netherlands. Elisa is the writer, director and producer of Wachten op mijn papa. As Amigoe reports, the staging at Albert Schweitzer HAVO/VWO was a success. “The performance made a big impression. Some of the students became emotional as they recognized their own situation in the play,” said Iris Ludekuse, the school’s drama teacher.

Wachten op mijn papa’s Facebook page reports that “more than 250 youngsters” attended the various stagings of the play in Curaçao. According to the team, “It was emotional, intense, beautiful and instructive. We have succeeded in getting people to talk about a sensitive topic and even helped a few youngsters. Wachten op mijn papa has shed light on topics that are usually not spoken about. It made a big impact not only on the youngsters but also on teachers and other adults who attended the performances. Some reactions really hit home, for example: ‘I miss the love of a father,’ ‘I can’t trust anyone,’ ‘Why should I share my feelings with others? They can’t help me,’ and ‘I don’t need a father because I have never had one.’ This week it has become clear to us that plays like this one are very necessary. We can assure everyone that this is not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful journey.”

Original Dutch texts translated and original English texts edited by Peter Jordens.

The photo shows director Richailine Elisa (in black) and actresses Shulayndra Poulina (in mustard) and Priscilla Hijnen (in blue).