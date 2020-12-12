Ck Ledesma wins 2020 Mary L. Nohl Fellowship

Jim Higgins (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) announced that five artists, including Ck Ledesma, from Puerto Rico, and Nirmal Raja, have won southeastern Wisconsin’s prestigious prize for individual artists, the Mary L. Nohl Fellowship.

Higgins explains:The Nohl fund gives two established artists $20,000 and three emerging artists $10,000 each to create new work or complete work in progress. The funds, given in memory of the late artist Nohl, are unrestricted. The 18th annual competition drew 151 applicants. The five winners, all based in Milwaukee, will participate in a future Haggerty Museum of Art exhibit.

Here is more on Ck LEDESMA (from Community Journal):

Ck Ledesma is a transdisciplinary artist from San Juan, Puerto Rico, living in the diaspora in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Their socially engaged practice is centered at the intersections of history, place, experiences, community, and how these influence the creation of our identity(ies). Most recently they’ve been exploring the legacies of slavery and colonization within Afro-Caribbean food systems, as well as the effects they have had on the formation of Afro-Caribbean cultures.

Ledesma is the co-founder of Cosecha Creative Space, served as the Cesar Chavez Drive Artist-in-Residence and the Milwaukee Public Library, Mitchell Street branch Artist-in-Residence. Recent exhibitions include 2 Productions at Reginald Baylor Studios and From the Heart at the Racine Art Museum. Their public art pieces can be found at the Milwaukee County Court House, Woodland Pattern Book Center, and the Milwaukee Public Library.

2020 Mary L. Nohl Fellowships for individual artists awarded

Milwaukee Community Journal, December 9, 2020

https://communityjournal.net/2020-mary-l-nohl-fellowships-for-individual-artists-awarded



Ck Ledesma:

[Shown above: a detail from CK’s Proyecto Conbif.]