Art Exhibition: “Landmark”

Kilometro 0.2 (Km 0.2) located at 619 Cerra Street (second floor) in Santurce, Puerto Rico, present their last exhibition of the year, “Landmark,” which opened on December 11, 2020. Today (December 12) it is open between 1:00 and 8:00pm.

In this last month of a year 2020 full of great changes and much learning, we want to celebrate 5 consecutive years of production, dialogues, friends, collaborations and affections. Thus, we are pleased to present the last exhibition of 2020, entitled LANDMARK.

We may understand the word LANDMARK as a track, a landscape, a point of reference, a sign, or simply a landmark. “To cross that territory, open a path, recognize a place, attribute aesthetic values ​​and / or understand symbolic values,” LANDMARK establishes—through the gaze of 35 artists of different generations and geographical contexts—a visual archeology. In brief, the exhibition presents an interconnected web of works that may be understood as a poetic / political portrait of the economic, political, and cultural complexities of both our personal and regional ecosystem.

On the other hand, LANDMARK traces a type of chronology that continues to add to the landscape made up of dialogues, discourses, and collaborations that share the vision and mission of extending correlations between individual identities, generating observations in relation to a global community.

Guest artists: Sebastián Vallejo

Ada Bobonis

Pablo Guardiola

Jose Morales

Jose Rosa

Jose Ruiz

Roberto Márquez

Radames Juni Figueroa

Julio Suarez

Andre Marcel Pagan

Omar Velázquez

Rogelio Baez

Alfredo Zayas

Ada del Pilar

Nora Maite Nieves

Gamaliel Rodríguez

Jose Morbán

Alexandra Santos Ocasio

Jose Castrellón

Mónica Rodríguez

Yiyo Tirado

Rene Sandin & Melisa Raymond

Cecilia Jurado Chueca

Ivan Sikic

Edra Soto

Elizam Escobar

Tony Cruz

Ivelisse Jimenez

Carola Cintrón

Camille Rouzaud

Carlos Raquel Rivera

Lopez de Victoria

Jun Martínez







