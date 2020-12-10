CFP: Mariel @ 40 (Anthurium)

Here is a call for papers for “Mariel @ 40,” a special issue of Anthurium: A Caribbean Studies Journal. Lillian Manzor, University of Miami, and Michael Bustamante, Florida International University. The deadline for abstracts is January 15, 2021.

Anthurium: A Caribbean Studies Journal is seeking submissions for a special issue “Mariel @ 40,” devoted to the origins, unfolding, and enduring legacies of the 1980 Mariel Boatlift, to be published in November 2021. Submissions may include research articles, personal essays/narratives, creative writing/fiction, interviews, oral histories, and reviews of existing scholarly or cultural production. Digital humanities and/or web-based publications/projects are also welcome. Submissions may focus on any aspect of the Mariel Boatlift’s impact on Cuba, the Cuban diaspora, South Florida, and/or the United States.

Possible themes include:

Antecedents to the Mariel Boatlift, on both sides of the Florida Straits

The unfolding of the crisis itself and how the Cuban, U.S., Florida, and City of Miami governments responded

Media discourses in response to Mariel, in Cuba and the United States

The impact of Mariel on U.S. immigration policy

Mariel and the politics of race—in Cuba, South Florida, and the United States

Mariel’s implications for inter/intraethnic politics in Miami

The “Mariel stigma,” particularly as concerns crime and criminalization

The relationship between Mariel migrants and the established Cuban exile/Cuban American community

Gender, sexuality, and the Mariel migration

Refugee/resettlement camps and immigrant detention – then and now

The long-term detention and deportation of Mariel “excludables”

Mariel, Miami, and the AIDS crisis

The legacy of Mariel in Cuba (in the 1980s and beyond)

The impact of Mariel on Miami’s and Cuba’s cultural landscapes

The “Mariel Generation” and literature

Theater

Visual arts (including the “Volumen 1” group in Cuba)

Music

Urbanism

Length of submissions may vary based on genre. For research articles, we will consider submissions between 8,000 and 10,000 words (including any notes). For other types of submissions (oral histories, interviews, review articles, etc), contributions may be as long as 5,000 words. Submissions in English and Spanish are welcome.

Timeline

January 15, 2021: Prospective contributors should email abstracts of up to 500 words,

specifying genre of the proposed submission and estimated word length.

February 1st, 2021: Selected contributors will be invited to submit full drafts of submissions.

April 30th, 2021: Full essays due.

June 30, 2021: Peer reviewers’ comments sent out to contributors.

August 15, 2021: Final revised essays due.

Please send abstracts and inquiries to Special Issue Editors Lillian Manzor (lmanzor@miami.edu) and Michael Bustamante (mbustama@fiu.edu).

Photo above: In this May 1980 file photo, refugees from Cuba stand on the deck of their boat as they arrive at a rainy Key West, Fla. In the Mariel Boatlift, more than 100,000 Cubans fled the island by sea in the space of just six months. Photo: Associated Press. Accessed via https://news.miami.edu/stories/2020/04/40-years-later-cuban-americans-reflect-on-the-mariel-boatlift.html.]