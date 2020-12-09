POEMS OF RESISTANCE: MARTIN CARTER REMEMBERED Zoom info, flyer, programme

AN INVITATION FROM MORAY HOUSE TRUST

Moray House Trust, a Guyanese NGO, was launched in December 2011 with a recital of Martin Carter’s poems. We will celebrate our ninth anniversary in similar fashion.You are warmly invited to join us on Saturday 12th December 2020 at 5PM (Guyana time) for our third virtual event, Poems of Resistance: Martin Carter Remembered. The event will combine brief reminiscences from those who knew Martin and/or were drawn to his work with a recital of some of the Poems of Resistance (see programme attached). Participants will include Dr Vahni Capildeo, al creighton, Francis Quamina Farrier, Stanley Greaves, John Robert Lee, Vanda Radzik, Dr Gemma Robinson and Professor Nigel Westmaas. The event will be hosted on Zoom and streamed via the Moray House Trust Facebook page.

Title: Poems of Resistance: Martin Carter Remembered

Participants include: Dr Vahni Capildeo, al creighton, Francis Quamina Farrier, Stanley Greaves, John Robert Lee, Vanda Radzik, Dr Gemma Robinson and Professor Nigel Westmaas
Date: Saturday 12th December 2020

Time: 5.00 pm Guyana time [4.00 pm Toronto & New York, 9.00 pm UK].

This week we will also feature Poems of Resistance from previous Moray House Trust events on our Facebook feed. Our entire archive is available on our Youtube Channel.

