Prizm Art Fair 2020—dedicated to exhibiting international artists from the African Diaspora—returns with its eighth edition, with “Noir, Noir: Meditations on African Cinema and its Influence,” taking place from December 1 to 21, 2020. [Caribbean representation this year includes artists from Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Maarten, and Trinidad and Tobago.]

Description: PRIZM Art Fair 2020 will be available for online viewing through the PRIZM website and Artsy.net. You will be able to browse and purchase works on both platforms. Film screenings and PRIZM’s panel talks program will be available through the fair’s website.

For its eighth edition, PRIZM will present a curated exhibition entitled Noir, Noir: Meditations on African Cinema and Its Influence on Visual Art curated and organized by William Cordova, and Mikhaile Solomon. The special section will include 45 artists from various global locales including, Congo, Haiti, Jamaica, Barbados, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Maarten, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and the United States.

“Noir Noir…” revisits and contemplates the layered rendering of complex communal histories through the lens of African/Diasporic filmmakers past and present, seeking a deeper understanding of global African identity through an evaluation of its intersections with contemporary visual art. Noir, Noir will examine how these films have functioned as harbingers of global African/Diasporic liberation movements and expound on the intersections between contemporary art practice and the spectrum of African/Diasporic film traditions. Noir, Noir references the African avant-garde film tradition as well as contemporary African/Diasporic filmmakers to explore how visual artists have created bodies of work inspired by narratives, aesthetics, cultural notes, and social commentaries poetically rendered in the various cinematic modalities.

[Above: Sindiso Nyoni “Le Noire De,” 2020.]

For more information, see https://www.prizmartfair.com/