New Book: “Une soirée haïtienne”

Une soirée haïtienne (Éditions du CIDIHCA, 2020) is a new anthology edited by Thomas C. Spear (Lehman College).

The collection includes writing by Maggy Belin Biais, Franz Benjamin, Jeanie Bogart, Faubert Bolivar, Adlyne Bonhomme, Myriam J.A. Chancy, Sybille Claude, Négresse Colas, Verly Dabel, Anne-christine d’Adesky, Jean D’Amérique, Jean-Durosier Desrivières, Duccha, Martine Fidèle, Lenous Guillaume-Suprice, Jean Dany Joachim, Fred Edson Lafortune, Denizé Lauture, Jean-Euphèle Milcé, J.-P. Richard Narcisse, Dieulermesson Petit Frère, C.J. Philippe-Charles, Beaudelaine Pierre, Mirline Pierre, Alix Renaud, Janine Tavernier, Joujou Turenne, Katia D. Ulysse, Michèle Voltaire Marcelin, and Evains Wêche.

Edwidge Danticat writes: “Une soirée haïtienne is a polyphonic exploration of Haitian life, creativity and dreams. Like its predecessor, Une journée haïtienne, this magnificent book captures a complex and nuanced Haiti, at the same time fully awake even when partially at rest.”

Thomas C. Spear is Professor of French at Lehman College and the Graduate Center of CUNY. Author of numerous articles on French and Francophone novelists, he specializes particularly on forms of autofiction. His publications as editor include two collective volumes of short texts by Haitian authors – Une journée haïtienne (2007, reprint 2020) and Une soirée haïtienne (2020) – and, with Colette Boucher, Paroles et silences chez Marie-Célie Agnant (2013). He is editor, since 1998, of Île en île, an archive featuring authors from French-speaking islands and their diasporas. He has two book-length projects in the works: a “sidafiction” (an AIDS memoir of the 1980s) and an autofiction set in the Midwest of the baby boom years.

For more information, see http://thomasspear.com