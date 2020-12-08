CALLE 13, RESIDENTE AND MARADONA

A post by Peter Jordens.

The recent passing of football legend Diego Maradona (see our previous posts such as https://repeatingislands.com/2020/11/27/we-have-lost-a-legend-argentina-great-passes-away-at-age-60) has motivated some sports writers to evoke the line “Soy Maradona contra Inglaterra anotándote dos goles” [I am Maradona against England scoring two goals on you] from Calle 13’s iconic song ‘Latinoamérica’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkFJE8ZdeG8 (on their Entren Los Que Quieran album, 2010) as they look back upon Maradona’s legacy.

An editorial for the Beautiful Game Network surmises that Calle 13 wrote the particular line, which references Maradona’s two larger-than-life goals for Argentina against England during the 1986 FIFA World Cup Championship, as a celebration of Latin American resistance against colonialism and imperialism. Read the editorial, called ‘AD10S’ (a common way in Spanish to write ‘Goodbye’, ‘To the eternal number 10’, ‘To the god of football’, all applying specifically to Diego Maradona), at https://www.bgn.fm/ad10s.

In a wonderful analysis of ‘The Real Legacy of Maradona’, Pakistani sports reporter Hassan Cheema writes that the line dedicated to Maradona in ‘Latinoamérica’ was “wholly appropriate” in this song that Calle 13 wrote as an anthem for the Latin American region. Cheema states that Maradona was especially a hero of the oppressed, the global South, and the south of Italy, who managed to give them both joy and dignity like no one else. Read Cheema’s complete article at https://www.dawn.com/news/1594242.

Calle 13’s Residente (René Pérez Joglar) himself also tweeted the particular line from ‘Latinoamérica’ on November 25, 2020 in memory of Maradona.

In addition, Residente uploaded a picture of himself, his son Milo and Maradona from a meeting in December 2019, as well as a short unedited video of Maradona tickling Milo, to show a different side of Maradona. Residente wrote: “Maradona was a genius of football and apparently of tickling too.” He also joked: “Mom, I have not yet taken Milo to do his first Holy Communion, but he already knowns ‘D10S @maradona’ the god of football.” See articles in Spanish: https://www.meganoticias.cl/tendencias/320011-residente-rene-perez-video-hijo-con-diego-maradona-ppx03.html and https://www.minutoneuquen.com/entretenimiento/2020/11/25/el-video-inedito-de-residente-con-diego-maradona-su-hijo-ese-lado-que-no-todos-conocian-267726.html.