Bad Bunny: First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

Lucas Villa (Remezcla) writes about how Bad Bunny has ended the year making history with his latest album El último tour del mundo.

The Puerto Rican superstar debuts at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with the first all-Spanish album, Billboard reported on Sunday (Dec. 6).

Back in March, Bad Bunny set the record for the highest all-Spanish album on the Billboard 200 chart when YHLQMDLG reached No. 2. Before him, the only other all-Spanish albums to get close were Colombian pop star Shakira’s Fijación Oral, Vol. 1 and Mexican rock group Maná’s Amar es Combatir, both of which peaked at No. 4 on the chart.

Following appearances on Jimmy Fallon and James Cordon’s late night shows, Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week with 116,000 in sales and streaming. This historic moment for Latin music comes on the heels of Spotify announcing Benito as the most-streamed artist on the platform globally in 2020.

Bad Bunny tops the Billboard 200 chart 25 years after Selena did the same with her posthumous album Dreaming of You in 1995. She was the Latin first artist to reach No. 1 on the chart with Spanish music, but her album was a mixture of songs in English and Spanish. Benito’s album was recorded in all Spanish, down to having indie singer Abra singing en español on their duet “Sorry Papi.”

Bad Bunny noted he would take a bit of break after this album to focus on other career pursuits. Those include two acting gigs in the next season of Narcos: Mexico and his big screen debut in American Sole.

For original article, see https://remezcla.com/music/bad-bunny-makes-history-first-spanish-no-1-album-billboard/