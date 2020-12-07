The Arts, Environmental Justice, and the Ecological Crisis

A recent conversation piece in the journal British Art Studies addresses the relationship between the arts and environmental justice. It features a number of contributions on Caribbean art from scholars like Ashley Dawson, Ayesha Hameed, Macarena Gómez-Barris, Tao Leigh Goffe, and Lisa Paravisini Gebert.

As the field of art history expands and broadens, can art historians critically rethink concepts that are fundamental to art history, such as time and scale, in ways that are productive for an intersectional eco-politics?20 Is it time to also question traditional configurations such as “culture” and “design” in a multispecies context?

You can access the conversation here.