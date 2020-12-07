Just a quick reminder that, with the hopeful theme of “The Cure,” the 19th Annual St. Martin Book Fair is scheduled for June 3-5, 2021, according to Shujah Reiph, coordinator of the literary festival in St. Martin, Caribbean. [Please note that the date has changed since our last posting.]

For more information, see http://houseofnehesipublish.com/sxm/st-martin-book-fair/ (This site still has the old date, for more up-to-date news, visit St. Martin Book Fair on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmartin.bookfair