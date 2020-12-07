19th Annual St. Martin Book Fair

Just a quick reminder that, with the hopeful theme of “The Cure,” the 19th Annual St. Martin Book Fair is scheduled for June 3-5, 2021, according to Shujah Reiph, coordinator of the literary festival in St. Martin, Caribbean. [Please note that the date has changed since our last posting.]

For more information, see http://houseofnehesipublish.com/sxm/st-martin-book-fair/ (This site still has the old date, for more up-to-date news, visit St. Martin Book Fair on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmartin.bookfair

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s