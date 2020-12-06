New Book: “There Is No More Haiti: Between Life and Death in Port-au-Prince”

Greg Beckett, assistant professor of anthropology at Western University in Ontario, was recently chosen as a recipient of the 2020 Labrecque-Lee Book Prize for his book There Is No More Haiti: Between Life and Death in Port-au-Prince (University of California Press, 2020).

Description: This is not just another book about crisis in Haiti. This book is about what it feels like to live and die with a crisis that never seems to end. It is about the experience of living amid the ruins of ecological devastation, economic collapse, political upheaval, violence, and humanitarian disaster. It is about how catastrophic events and political and economic forces shape the most intimate aspects of everyday life. In this gripping account, anthropologist Greg Beckett offers a stunning ethnographic portrait of ordinary people struggling to survive in Port-au-Prince in the twenty-first century. Drawing on over a decade of research, There Is No More Haiti builds on stories of death and rebirth to powerfully reframe the narrative of a country in crisis. It is essential reading for anyone interested in Haiti today.

For more information, see https://www.ucpress.edu/book/9780520378995/there-is-no-more-haiti