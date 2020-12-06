Greg Beckett’s “There Is No More Haiti” Wins 2020 Labrecque-Lee Book Prize

Greg Beckett’s There Is No More Haiti: Between Life and Death in Port-au-Prince (University of California Press, 2020) shares 2020 Labrecque-Lee Book Prize with Wendy Wickwire for her book At the Bridge; James Teit and an Anthropology of Belonging. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Labrecque-Lee Book Prize Committee Award 2020 Prize Announcement

The Labrecque-Lee Book Prize was established in 2018, and named in honour of two outstanding Canadian anthropologists. Marie-France Labrecque, Emeritus Professor at the Université Laval Department of Anthropology, where she taught for more than 30 years. Since 1982, she has (co)authored or (co)edited nine books on gender, migration and mobility in Mexico. In 2015, she was awarded the Weaver-Tremblay prize by CASCA, celebrating her contributions to Canadian anthropology. Richard Borshay Lee is Emeritus Professor at the University of Toronto Department of Anthropology. Since 1972, he has participated as (co)author or (co)editor of seven books on the hunter-gatherers of Africa and North America. In 2016, he was appointed Officer of the Order of Canada and he is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada.

The Labrecque-Lee Book Prize honours a single or co-authored monograph on sociocultural, archaeological, bio-cultural, ethnohistorical or linguistic work, in French or English. It is given to CASCA members who demonstrate a Canadian affiliation through either their fieldwork, institution, degree or funding. The winner is honoured at the CASCA annual meeting and receives a $500 award. In 2020, the Committee was composed of Nathalie Boucher, Katie Kilroy-Marac, Jaro Stacul and Karoline Truchon. The Committee’s criteria are richness and deepness of ethnography, strength of theoretical work, literary style, originality, and contribution to anthropological debates. The Committee is pleased to announce that the 2020 ex-aequo winners are Greg Beckett for his book There is no more Haiti; Between Life and Death in Port-au-Prince and Wendy Wickwire for her book At the Bridge; James Teit and an Anthropology of Belonging. Dr. Beckett is professor of Anthropology at Western University in Ontario, and Dr. Wickwire is professor emerita in the Department of History at the University of Victoria.

There is no more Haiti; Between Life and Death in Port-au-Prince, by Greg Beckett

Based on his long-standing ethnographic engagement in Haiti, Dr. Gregory Beckett's book offers a nuanced perspective on the concept of "crisis"- one that challenges and goes far beyond ideas often associated with the economic, political, environmental and social conditions of this Caribbean country. In his book, Beckett puts forward his ethnographic material, recounting in great detail his observations and impromptu exchanges in Portau-Prince over a period of more than 10 years. The result invites us to refocus the discourse on the Haitian crisis around people's daily lives, their interpretation of the economic and political forces that transform their lives into survival, and their vision of this country in "forever crisis". Throughout the book, Beckett gives us direct access to his fieldwork and through a thoughtful rewriting of poignant scenes, interactions, and encounters. The lives, worlds, and reflections of his Haitian interlocutors are foregrounded, while theory and analysis stand solidly in the background.