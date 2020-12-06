CFP: International Conference “Camps, (In)justice, and Solidarity in the Americas”

Here is call for abstracts for the International Conference organized by the Center for Inter-American Studies, University of Graz, together with the Department of English, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras: Camps, (In)justice, and Solidarity in the Americas, Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the Guantánamo Bay Detention Camps, to be held at the University of Graz, Austria, in January 28-31, 2022. The deadline for submission of abstracts is February 1, 2021.

Description: The international conference “Camps, (In)justice, and Solidarity in the Americas: Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the Guantánamo Bay Detention Camps” will take place January 28-31, 2022 at the University of Graz, Austria. The Department of English in the College of Humanities at the University of Puerto Rico at Río Piedras and the Center for Inter-American Studies at the University of Graz in Austria will co-sponsor the conference.

This event will commemorate and coincide with the 20th anniversary of the use of camps to detain hundreds of “enemy combatants” at the U.S. naval base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba in the War on Terror. What insights should this event foster? Participants are encouraged to consider Guantánamo Bay and its long-term significance as a Caribbean site in work that engages ideas about in(justice) in the region and other parts of the Americas. Equally important are contributions that consider the importance of solidarity in responding to problems such as indefinite detention, the criminalization of refugees and other migrants, the derogation of human rights, and the multiple forms of violence that define U.S. imperialism. Academics, graduate students, lawyers, writers, lawyers, artists, human rights advocates, and others with interests in Guantánamo Bay, camps, human rights, and related topics are encouraged to submit abstracts of 200-350 words for a 20-minute presentation or a poster to camps2022@uni-graz.at by February 1, 2021.

For details and the call for abstracts, visit: https://camps2022.wordpress.com/