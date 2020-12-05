CFP: “Caribbean Conjunctures: Knowledge, Culture, Politics, Activism, Creativity”

The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) presents a call for papers for the Special Launching Issue of the CSA Journal, edited by Carole Boyce Davies. The paper submission deadline for this inaugural issue is May 15, 2021.

The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) is launching its own journal with the overarching theme “Caribbean Conjunctures” for its inaugural issue. A conjuncture or conjunctural moment occurs when unlikely incidents come together at a particular time to create another series of institutional and political changes that were only imagined before. These conjunctures have meaning as well, because of “the contradictory ground on which new interrelationships and interdependencies are being created across the boundaries of nationhood and region, with all the forms of trans-national globalization that have come to dominate the contemporary world” (Stuart Hall, Caribbean Reasonings, 284).

The combination of violence (of nature, of human beings, of social conditions); contradictory visual representations; consistent and sometimes deferred activism; and yet joy, creativity, resistance, and transformation have been consistent features of the Caribbean experience. Above all, the Caribbean is recognized as the producer of “emancipatory thought and practice,” still radiating outwards across the Americas and impacting global theoretical landscapes. Some of these contradictory tendencies have been themes of the last three conferences: “Culture and Knowledge Communities” (Nassau, 2017); “Education, Culture and Emancipatory Thought in the Caribbean” (Cuba, 2018); “The Caribbean in the Times of Tempest” (Santa Marta, Colombia, 2019). These conjunctural moments help us rethink connections that were perhaps always there, but also imagine new connections and disconnections that identify the Caribbean, as we try to understand the nature of our continuously unfolding experience.

CSA invites papers that engage any aspect of these themes, as well as contributions that highlight issues emanating from the themes of the last three conferences, inclusive of those presented in one of these fora or generated by those exchanges. CSA welcomes papers that establish new or hidden connections, that examine how connections are imagined or that explode accepted connections: e.g., the environment and issues of climate change, the nature of violence on black bodies, the ways that we produce knowledge, the ways that culture and economics intersect or diverge.

Editor of Special Launching Issue of the CSA Journal: Prof. Carole Boyce Davies

Paper Submission Deadline for First Issue: May 15, 2021

Please, submit papers to: csajournal@caribbeanstudiesassociation.org

Specific guidelines of presentation will be posted on the CSA website: https://www.caribbeanstudiesassociation.org/csa-journal-caribbean-conjunctures-knowledge-culture-politics-activism-creativity/