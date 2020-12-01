Coffee harvested in Yauco wins Taza de Oro Award

[Many thanks to Teo Freytes for bringing this item to our attention.] An article on Puerto Rico’s outstanding coffee production. For original article, in Spanish, see Voces del Sur.

The coffee harvested at Finca La Montaña, located in the Río Prieto neighborhood of Yauco, won the Taza de Oro [Gold Cup] award this year, which recognizes the excellence of this energizing bean.

In the contest, developed by the School of Agricultural Sciences of the Mayagüez campus of the University of Puerto Rico, 24 samples of specialty and premium coffee were evaluated; the samples were from 16 farms located throughout the municipalities of Ciales, Jayuya, Maricao, San Lorenzo, Utuado, and Yauco.

“We are very honored and proud of the recognition given to our La Montaña farm in Yauco. After the crisis experienced after Hurricane María, we planted La Montaña with great passion and hope to achieve a specialty coffee,” highlighted Grisel León, co-founder of Gustos Coffee Company, the company that owns the farm.

La Finca La Montaña stands at 3,100 feet high. Their coffee was described as a “medium roast and full body, with sweet notes of chocolate and caramel, with a clean and balanced profile.”

The beans go through a rigorous selection and sun drying process in Yauco. “To celebrate this recognition, we have added La Montaña to our Gustos Reserva collection as a limited edition for the enjoyment of our customers, as well as all specialty coffee fans,” added Omar Torres, founder and co-owner of Gustos Coffee Company.

Meanwhile, the process to select the winner of the Taza de Oro award had members of the jury performing blind tasting of the samples (identified by codes) submitted by each participant to evaluate their quality.

The contest, which has the collaboration of the Agricultural Extension Service, the Experimental Station and the Agricultural Innovation Fund of the local Department of Agriculture, aims to classify local specialty coffees and develop a Puerto Rican denomination of origin.

Furthermore, this exercise is intended to establish the characterization of the coffee-producing regions and offer support and training programs to farmers on the production of quality coffee.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For the original article (in Spanish), see https://www.vocesdelsurpr.com/2020/11/cafe-cosechado-en-yauco-es-premiado-con-la-taza-de-oro/