Km 0.2 will soon open an exhibition of small-format posters, “Obra gráfica de José Rosa” [Graphic Artwork by José Rosa] as part of their five-year anniversary and their trajectory in presenting projects, exhibitions, and collaborations.

As part of their related anniversary activities, they will have a sale of small-format posters by master artist José Rosa Castellanos, presenting an impeccable selection of work on paper produced between the 70s and the 90s. [More information about the opening of their anniversary show is forthcoming, but you may also write to kilometro0.2pr@gmail.com.]

José Rosa Castellanos (Santurce, Puerto Rico 1939) is an engraver and painter. He began his career in art with painter Rafael Tufiño and did his graphic apprenticeship at the Community Education Division [División de Educación de la Comunidad], in the Campeche Workshop-Gallery led by Domingo García, and with Lorenzo Homar in the Graphic Workshop of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture in San Juan, Puerto Rico. From 1973 to 1986 he was the director of said graphic workshop, where he perfected his mastery in the field of screen printing. In his work, he humorously captures images and themes typical of Puerto Rican popular culture, such as life at the bar, dance, politics, and the religiosity of the people on the island. Starting in the 1970s, he developed a novel work, characterized by integrating words into the composition as a graphic element. In 1998, he was honored by the XII Bienal de San Juan del Grabado Latinoamericano y del Caribe. His painting shows visual parallels with his graphic work, emphasizing drawing, clean lines, and the delimitation of forms.

For more information, you may also visit kilometroceropuntodos.com

The Km 0.2 space is located at 619 Cerra Street, second floor, in Santurce, Puerto Rico.