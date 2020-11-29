Teresita Fernández, finalist for NY’s High Line Plinth Commission

“From a Monumental Pigeon to a Fountain of Tears, Here Are the 12 Finalists for the High Line Plinth Commission” (Artnet News) reports on the twelve artists short-listed for New York’s High Line plinth commission. The twelve artists include Colombian-born Iván Argote, Mexican-born Margarita Cabrera, Mexican-American Rafa Esparza, and Cuban-American Teresita Fernández. [Shown above, a rendering of Teresita Fernández’s “Maelstrom.”]

Twelve artists from five continents have been shortlisted for the chance to shine on one of New York City’s largest and most prominent public art stages: the High Line plinth. Two of the finalists will ultimately be chosen to install their work for 18 months each in 2022 and 2024.

The artists—Iván Argote, Nina Beier, Margarita Cabrera, Nick Cave, Banu Cennetoğlu, Rafa Esparza, Teresita Fernández, Kapwani Kiwanga, Lu Pingyuan, Pamela Rosenkranz, Mary Sibande, and Andra Ursuţa—offer meditations on subjects ranging from climate change to war, human rights, the Mexican-American border, monuments, and even the humble urban pigeon. An exhibition of sculptural models of the proposed artworks will be presented on the High Line beginning in January 2021.

The winners—selected by the High Line curatorial team after they invited the public to weigh in on a long list of 80 proposals—will hold court on a bridge overlooking Tenth Avenue at 30th Street in the Chelsea gallery district. The inaugural commission, Simone Leigh’s towering female bust Brick House, will remain on view there until spring 2021.

Here are renderings of the proposed projects. And if you’re in New York, note that the High Line is limiting the number of people who can visit the park at any one time—so take it from us, it’s divine right now. [. . .]

For full article, and photos, see https://news.artnet.com/art-world/artists-shortlisted-high-line-plinth-1926869