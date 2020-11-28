Dominica featured in National Geographic: Best of the World Destinations on the rise for 2021

A report from MENAFN.

The Nature Island of Dominica continues to gain international recognition; and on this occasion, the only Caribbean island to make the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Best of the World 2021 list for adventure.

‘This recognition affirms and recognizes Dominica for one of the many experiences that we espouse in our positioning as the Nature Island of the Caribbean. We are thrilled that National Geographic has confirmed this to its many readers. The accolade captures the transformative experience that you will have on Dominica, which is ever so ideal now during these tough times of COVID-19 and into the future,’ said Colin Piper, chief executive officer and director of tourism at Discover Dominica Authority .

‘THE WORLD IS full of wonders—even if they’re hard to reach. While the pandemic has brought our journeys to a standstill, it has not quieted our curiosity. Ahead of a new year—with the promise of a return to travel—we are eager to share these 25 timely tales of timeless places that will define our future itineraries.

‘Reported by the global editors of National Geographic Travel and framed by five categories (Adventure, Culture and History, Nature, Family, Sustainability), these superlative destinations speak of resilient communities, innovative conservation efforts, and thrilling opportunities for future explorations.

‘The joy of travel comes from the unexpected. Now is the time to dream of your next journey and lay the foundation for your next trip. We hope our list of the new year’s most important places will inspire you. We look forward to seeing you out in the world soon.’ ~ National Geographic

‘The weathered mountains running down the spine of Dominica formed a natural shield, largely protecting the eastern Caribbean island, called Waitukubuli (‘tall is her body’) by the Indigenous Kalinago, from colonial intrusions and overdevelopment. Left alone to thrive were leafy rainforest and a thrill-seeker’s dream collection of natural marvels: nine active volcanoes, 365 rivers, towering waterfalls, black sand beaches, and blistering-hot geothermal features like Boiling Lake, a flooded fumarole with water temperatures nearing 200°F (93.3°C).

‘What Dominica’s formidable volcanic terrain couldn’t block is global climate change, which is worsening the effects of hurricanes. Warmer ocean temperatures supercharged Hurricane Maria , whose direct hit on the island in September 2017 caused catastrophic landslides and critically damaged nearly every man-made structure.

‘Post hurricane, nature rebounded, residents rebuilt, and the government resolved to make Dominica the world’s first climate-resilient nation. It requires not only hurricane-proof buildings but also a diverse economy , including a tourism sector that attracts more high-end spenders and an agricultural system that grows a variety of fruits and vegetables eaten locally. Adventure tourism plays a huge role in the climate resiliency push by creating jobs and an economic incentive to restore and protect Dominica’s greatest natural resource—its wild side.’

Denise Charles, minister of tourism, international transport and maritime initiatives indicated: ‘We are delighted at this recognition from National Geographic Traveller UK, of our efforts to develop and promote adventure tourism in Dominica. This niche is one of our key pillars for developing a resilient tourism product in close collaboration with community partners. This is a testament to the hard work of our many stakeholders who continue to provide experiences in concert with our natural elements.’