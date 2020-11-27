UNTITLED, ART MIAMI BEACH OVR 2020

A report by Mark Westall for Fad Magazine.

UNTITLED, ART has announced programming for the ninth edition of its Miami Beach fair, which will take place online this year. In addition to exhibiting 60 galleries from 30 cities in 18 countries, UNTITLED, ART Miami Beach OVR will host a selection of live panel discussions taking place on Zoom and social media platforms. The online fair will run from December 2nd-6th, 2020, with a VIP Preview on Tuesday, December 1st at 11am EST.

As UNTITLED, ART is a curated art fair, a strong theme runs through the extensive virtual programming planned for this year’s Miami Art Week. Organized by UNTITLED, ART‘s Artistic Director and Curator Omar Lopez-Chahoud, the 2020 edition of the fair focuses on Contemporary Artists from the Caribbean, spotlighting artists and organizations from this region, who are creating innovative and important work across the globe. Leadership from nonprofits and groups including Teorética Costa Rica, Caribbean Art Initiatives, and the forthcoming Kingston, Jamaica-based Museum of Contemporary Caribbean Art will be included in live-streamed programming during the week of December 1st-6th, 2020.

“UNTITLED, ART was founded in Miami Beach, and it was important for us in this online edition to reiterate our commitment to the city and to the deep Caribbean and Latin influences that contribute to the vibrance that make Miami, the dynamic city it is. Omar was born in Cuba and grew up in Miami and the program he has curated is informed by his knowledge of the region, as well as the artists and organizations who are making a lasting impact on arts and culture. We are proud to be able to offer our collectors and visitors this world-class experience through our state-of-the- art OVR technology,” said Jeff Lawson, founder of UNTITLED, ART.

UNTITLED, ART Miami Beach will continue to maintain relationships with its cultural partners across the city of Miami, including The Bass, El Espacio 23, and ICA Miami, among others, as well as provide support to local nonprofits which often rely on an influx of tourism this December art week. Curators from these institutions, along with international curators, local collectors and cultural tastemakers, will be tapped to share their picks from the Online Viewing Rooms of UNTITLED, ART. Confirmed participants include: Agnes B., fashion designer and collector;

Susanna Temkin, curator, El Museo del Barrio; and Ana Solokoff, art advisor.

UNTITLED, ART Miami Beach OVR is designed by Artland, which recently partnered with UNTITLED, ART to release the world’s first virtual reality art fair. Upon entry to UNTITLED, ART Miami Beach OVR visitors are greeted with a curated exhibitor floorplan that offers a sense of orientation to the online fair, with features that enable easy navigation to and from exhibitor online viewing rooms. Gallery viewing rooms feature works of art in a realistic, high-definition gallery environment with furnishings for perspective and scale. Guests also have the option of signing and commenting in an exhibitor’s virtual guest book, as well as engaging with the gallery directly through the live chat function, which enables real-time communication and supports more immediate sales.

Program Schedule

As the VIP Preview opens on Tuesday, December 1, join Artistic Director Omar Lopez-Chahoud and members of the UNTITLED, ART team for a walkthrough of the Online Viewing Rooms, featuring curated selections from the fair. On Wednesday, December 2, Helen Toomer, Executive Director of Artists in Residence in Everglades (AIRIE), one of UNTITLED, ART’s returning cultural partners, will be in conversation with artist Rebecca Reeve about her work with the residency program.

Thursday, December 3, will feature two programs surrounding the curatorial theme of Contemporary Caribbean Artists. One panel will feature Jennifer Francis, the Executive Director of the forthcoming Museum of Contemporary Caribbean Art (MOCCA) in Kingston, Jamaica. Additionally, Albertine Kopp, Director of Caribbean Art Initiative will be in conversation with artist and curator Laura Castro and Sara Hermann, director of Curando Caribe, Dominican Republic.

UNTITLED, ART will also host two live-streamed panels on Friday, December 4. Gean Moreno, Director, Art + Research Center ICA Miami, will be in conversation with Miami Collectors Daphna Bentata and Jorge Pérez, among others. This panel discussion will engage Miami-based collectors who, already world-renowned for their important collections, have in recent years also sought to make important contributions to the local cultural infrastructure. The group will not only speak of the artists they are excited by and their strategies for collecting, but delve into their deep commitment to Miami and the responsibility they feel to enlarge and strengthen its institutions and create opportunities for its communities.

Later Friday evening, join Teorética Costa Rica with Miguel López in conversation with artists Johan Mijail and Katie Numi Usher. The group focuses on artists with powerful hybrid work, who explores themes of the body, politics, and race, combined with cultural activism to offer a diverse panorama of Caribbean Art. This panel will be presented in Spanish.

As the weekend beings, on Saturday, The Bass will host a dedicated VIP day for UNTITLED, ART and pending safety, an in-person guided tour of Art Outside. For those not in Miami Beach, join a virtual studio visit with artist Bernadette Despujols, and associate curator Martin Craciun from exhibiting Uruguay-based gallery, La Pecera on Saturday afternoon.

To conclude the weekend of UNTITLED, ART Miami Beach OVR 2020, cultural partner Fundación Otazu will be the feature of the final program. Guillermo Penso, CEO of Bodega Otazu will be in conversation about the foundation’s mission and scope, as well as the Otazu Art Prize, which has been awarded at previous, terrestrial editions of UNTITLED, ART Miami Beach.

Full exhibitor list and more details untitledartfairs.com/miami-beach