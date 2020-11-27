Caribbean to see part of Monday’s lunar eclipse

A report from Loop.

If you’re in the Caribbean, look up at the moon in the wee hours of Monday morning and you just may see part of a lunar eclipse.

According to timeanddate.com, this is the last penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020.

Residents of North and South America, Australia, and parts of Asia can see about 82 per cent of the Full Moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of this eclipse.

NASA says the eclipse should be visible around 4.30 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) early Monday morning.

The dimming of the Moon during this eclipse will probably not be noticeable without instrumentation, but for spacecraft at the Moon such as the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) the reduction in solar power will be noticeable.

This full moon is known as the Cold Moon, Frost Moon, Winter Moon, Beaver Moon, Oak Moon, Moon Before Yule, Child Moon, Kartik Purnima, Karthika Deepam and Tazaungdaing Festival Moon, and Ill Poya.

2020 also marks a historic meeting of Jupiter and Saturn in the night sky. For the first time since 1623, these celestial bodies will appear conjunct, almost appearing as one star.

The next time these two planets will appear this close to each other will be in 2080.