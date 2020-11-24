The Caribbean Digital VII Build: October – December 2020 Launch: 4 December 2020 at 1:00-2:00pm (EST) – Register here

This year, the seventh annual Caribbean Digital event will be held virtually, with three asynchronous digital community projects and a synchronous gathering:

The Directory of Caribbean Digital Scholarship is a collaborative curation of digital resources concerning the Caribbean and its diasporas. The project engages the community in compiling entries in an open, shared online dataset. To suggest projects for inclusion in the Directory, you are invited to add links and annotations to the master spreadsheet between October 26 and November 20.

The Collective Annotation of Aimé Césaire’s Notebook of a Return to My Native Land, will run November 16 to 20. This event offers participants the opportunity to engage Césaire’s work in ways that will generate an original textual artifact. Please sign up here to receive timely information regarding participation in this venture.

The Keyword Collection for Caribbean Studies, initiates a collaborative exploration of words that serve as rich sites for research and pedagogy in Caribbean Studies. This collection is intended to be the beginning of a project that will grow with future Caribbean Digital events.

Please contact the organizers – Kaiama L. Glover, Alex Gil, and Kelly Baker Josephs – at thecaribbeandigital@gmail.com if you have questions and/or wish to participate. All three ventures will be launched synchronously at the Caribbean Digital event on 4 December 2020, 1p-2p, which you can register for here.