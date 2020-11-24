Buju Banton, Toots and More Nominated for the 63rd Grammy Awards

A report from The Caribbean National Weekly.

The Recording Academy has just announced the 2021 Grammy nominations for the highly anticipated ‘Best Reggae Album’ category.

Best Reggae Album Nominees:

Upside Down 2020 – Buju Banton

This is Buju Banton’s sixth Grammy nominee. He has only won the award once, in 2010 for his ‘Before The Dawn’ album.

Higher Place – Skip Marley

This is Skip Marley’s first solo Grammy nomination. Higher Place, released in August, is his debut EP. He is nominated for Best R&B song for ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R. He is also a featured artist on One World by The Wailers which is also nominated in the reggae category.

It All Comes Back to Love – Maxi Priest

This is Maxi Priest’s third Grammy nomination.

Got to Be Tough – Toots and the Maytals

This is the sixth Grammy nomination for Toots and the Maytals. They took the award in2004 for theirTrue Love album. On his own, Toots Hibbert was nominated one other time, in 1988 for Toots in Memphis.

One World – The Wailers

The Wailers have been nominated twice before but never for ‘Best Reggae Album’. In 1982, they were nominated for ‘Best Ethnic or Traditional Folk Recording’ and in 1989, they were nominated for ‘Best Reggae Recording’.

The Grammy’s recognizes the best recordings, compositions and artistes of the year running from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020. The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will take place on Jan. 31, 2021.