Bahamian Organization Wins Global Film Award for Transforming Society

A report from the Caribbean National Weekly.

The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) captured top honours at the 9th annual Global Sustainability Film Awards (GSFA), held recently in the UK.

The GSFA recognizes outstanding films from the business, non-profit, media and creative sectors that inspire audiences with real-world solutions for a more sustainable future.

The 2020 awards were held online from November 16-20, with BREEF winning first place in the Transforming Society category.

BREEF and the Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative collaborated to produce the award-winning short film about educating the next generation of Bahamian environmental stewards.

The film highlights BREEF and its Eco-Schools programme, and points to steps being taken by young people within schools and communities to combat climate change and to sustain the Bahamian way of life.

The film prominently shares the beauty of The Bahamas with a global audience. It includes footage of the island of Eleuthera where BREEF’s Executive Director Casuarina McKinney-Lambert was born.

The film was directed by award-winning filmmaker Fran Mendez, and includes underwater footage by world-renowned Bahamian photographer Andre Musgrove.

Upon receiving the news that the “BREEF and Rolex Preserve and Protect Nature” film won first place, McKinney-Lambert said, “We are thrilled and are so proud of what the young people of The Bahamas are doing to protect the oceans around us and make the world a better place. We owe it to the next generation to support them.”

BREEF has been running Eco-Schools in The Bahamas since 2009.

Eco-Schools Bahamas is part of the international award programme developed in 1994 by the Foundation for Environmental Education.

The Eco-Schools Bahamas programme promotes environmental stewardship by creating an awareness of local and global environmental challenges. Through a simple, seven-step process Eco-Schools empowers children to take action for the environment, by engaging them in fun, action-oriented learning and community outreach activities.

The global Eco-School network includes over 19.5 million children in 68 countries. Currently, BREEF’s Eco-School Bahamas network is spread over six islands and consists of 17 government and 17 private schools.