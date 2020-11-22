Papiamentu-spoken “Buladó,” Netherlands’ submission to the 2021 Oscars

Buladó by Eché Janga is the official entry of the Netherlands for the 2021 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Eché Janga is of Curaçaoan heritage, and Buladó was filmed entirely in Curaçao and is spoken mostly in Papiamentu, the language of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. [Also see previous posts Eche Janga’s “Bulado” wins best film at 2020 Netherlands Film Festival and Director Eche Janga: My Greatest Wish. Many thanks to Peter Jordens for providing this information.] NU and World Today News report:

Reacting to the nomination, Janga said: “It’s a great honor, I think it’s super exciting. I find it very special that a film that is mostly spoken in Papiamentu, a language spoken on only three islands, is submitted to the Oscars. That makes it a unique entry.”

Director Eché Janga is proud to have his film Bulado this year the Dutch entry is for the Oscars. The film is competing for the prize in the International Feature Film category.

“It’s a great honor, I think it’s super exciting”, Janga told the news agency ANP. “I find it very special that a film that is mostly spoken in Papiamento, a language spoken on only three islands, is submitted to the Oscars. That makes it a unique entry.”

Bulado premiered at the Netherlands Film Festival on September 25 and was awarded the Golden Calf for Best Film. The film is currently in cinemas, and will be on Netflix in early 2021.

The film is about eleven-year-old Kenza (Tiara Richards) who grows up on Curaçao with her father Ouira (Hooi) and grandfather Weljo (Felix de Rooy) in a house on a junkyard. Her father is a police officer, her grandfather is fascinated by the spiritual world. The girl tries to find out what her preference is.

For full article, see https://www.world-today-news.com/director-janga-is-honored-that-bulado-is-a-dutch-oscar-entry-now

Also see the original article (in Dutch), see https://www.nu.nl/film/6087908/regisseur-janga-vindt-het-een-eer-dat-bulado-nederlandse-oscar-inzending-is.html