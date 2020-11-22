Oscars 2021: “Forgotten We’ll Be” Is the Colombian Contender

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Cinema Tropical reports on the Colombian contender for the Oscars, El olvido que seremos [Forgotten We’ll Be] directed by Fernando Trueba.

Colombia has selected the film Forgotten We’ll Be / El olvido que seremos by Oscar-winner Spanish filmmaker Fernando Trueba (Belle Époque), as its contender for the Best International Feature competition at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Selected in 2020 Cannes Film Festival, Forgotten We’ll Be is the adaptation of Héctor Abad Faciolince’s masterpiece, one of the must-read books in contemporary Spanish-language literature and the true story of his father, Colombian human rights activist Héctor Abad Gómez. Starring Spanish-actor Javier Cámara (The Young Pope), Forgotten We’ll Be tells the story of a man torn between the love of his family and his political fight set in the violence-riddled Colombia of recent decades.

Based on Hector Abad Faciolince’s cult novel, the film portrays the life of his father, a prominent doctor and human rights activist in the polarized, violent Medellin of the 70s. A family man worried not only for his own children but those of the underprivileged classes as well, his home was imbued with vitality and creativity, the result of an education based on tolerance and love. Nothing could foretell that a terrible cancer would take the life of one of his beloved daughters. Driven by sadness and rage, Héctor devoted himself to the social and political causes of the time. But Medellin’s intolerant society would harass him until he was finally silenced.

Colombia has received one nomination in the international category at the Oscars, for Ciro Guerra’s Embrace of the Serpent in 2016. For original article, see https://www.cinematropical.com/cinema-tropical/oscars-2021-forgotten-well-be-is-the-colombian-contender



Title: El olvido que seremos [Forgotten We’ll Be]

Director: Fernando Trueba

Country: Colombia

Year: 2020

Genre: Drama, history, biography

Language: Spanish

Duration: 2 hr 16 min

Trailer (in Spanish with English subtitles): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QwT0z-ZcGUw