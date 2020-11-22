Natalia Lafourcade and Residente win big at 2020 Latin Grammy awards

Ben Beaumont-Thomas (The Guardian) reports that Spanish pop star Alejandro Sanz, Mexican folk-pop singer Natalia Lafourcade and Puerto Rican rapper Residente were the biggest winners at the 2020 Latin Grammys, the world’s most prestigious awards for Latin music. J Balvin also won his first ever Latin Grammy.

Sanz picked up the record of the year award for the second time in a row, for Contigo, an earnest love song set to jazz piano and strings. He won the category five times between 2001-2006.

Lafourcade won album of the year for Un Canto por México, Vol 1, released to benefit a cultural centre damaged in the 2017 Puebla earthquake. Residente’s René, an autobiographical song written in the wake of a severe depressive episode, was named song of the year. Lafourcade and Residente picked up further awards, for best rap/hip-hop song and best alternative song respectively.

The trio beat big-name pop stars such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Karol G and Maluma, who are among the most-streamed artists in the world, though “urban” artists such as these did find success in other categories.

Bad Bunny, whose hit Dákiti is currently the most streamed song globally on Spotify, won best reggaeton performance for Yo Perreo Sola, while J Balvin, who topped the nominations list with 13, won best urban album for Colores – his first ever Latin Grammy award.

For original article, see https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/nov/20/alejandro-sanz-residente-win-big-2020-latin-grammy-awards