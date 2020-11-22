Héctor “Atabal” Rodríguez Passes Away

Lovers of Puerto Rican popular culture are mourning the death of the much-loved musician Héctor “Atabal” Rodríguez, founder and director of the group Atabal. Rodríguez passed away on November 20.

As El Nuevo Día reports, the cause of death of the composer, producer and percussionist—who, since 1983, aimed to emphasize Afro-Latin American popular music through drums with his group Atabal—is unknown.

According to Primera Hora, there will be a wake for Rodríguez Medina this Tuesday, November 24, at the Buxeda Funeral Home in Hato Rey (San Juan, Puerto Rico) with precautions due to COVID-19.

For more information, see https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/musica/notas/fallece-el-musico-hector-atabal-rodriguez/ and https://www.primerahora.com/entretenimiento/farandula/notas/velatorio-de-hector-atabal-rodriguez-sera-el-martes/