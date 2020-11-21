Cinema Tropical describes Mis 500 locos [State of Madness] a film by Dominican director Leticia Tonos Paniagua. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

For a third time—after Love Child in 2011, and Cristo Rey in 2014—a film directed by Leticia Tonos will represent the Dominican Republic at the Academy Awards. The Caribbean island has announced that Tonos’ period drama A State of Madness / Mis 500 locos will be representing the country at the 93rd edition of the Academy Awards.

Set in 1953, during the cruel dictatorship of Leónidas Trujilo and based on the book by Dominican psychiatrist Antonio Zaglul, the stylish film tells the true story of Dr. Zaglul who was appointed as new director of the Nigüa Psychiatric Hospital after a group of mental patients escaped from it. Nevertheless, for him, it will be difficult to tell if madness lives inside or outside the hospital’s walls.

The film was recently released in theaters in the Dominican Republic, and had its U.S. premiere at the New York Latin International Film Festival last September.

For original article, see https://www.cinematropical.com/cinema-tropical/oscars-2021-the-period-drama-a-state-of-madness-is-the-dominican-hopeful



Title: Mis 500 locos [A State of Madness]

Director: Leticia Tonos

Country: Dominican Republic

Year: 2020

Genre: Drama, history

Language: Spanish

Duration: 1 hr 35 min

Trailer (in Spanish with English subtitles): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMhTJcRFSqI